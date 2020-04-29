

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices grew at the fastest pace in 15 months in March, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.8 percent increase each in February and January. This was the fastest since December 2018, when prices were up 4.7 percent.



Higher inflation was driven by foreign exchange rate changes and the development of the raw and base material prices, the agency said.



The impact of corona virus epidemic was already perceivable in the energy industry and in decreasing petroleum prices, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices rose 1.5 percent in March and foreign market prices grew 5.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

