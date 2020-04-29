Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MW32 ISIN: US12572Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: MX4A 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
14:56 Uhr
168,72 Euro
-6,90
-3,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CME GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,94173,2815:34
169,66173,5615:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CME
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CME GROUP INC168,72-3,93 %