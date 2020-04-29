

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $766.2 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $496.9 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $835.8 million or $2.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.52 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $835.8 Mln. vs. $579.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.33 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



