Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
29.04.20
14:39 Uhr
170,42 Euro
+1,68
+1,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,26169,5015:35
167,50169,2615:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S58,11-2,68 %
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC170,42+1,00 %