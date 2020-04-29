World's most innovative life sciences companies to showcase advancements in speeding drug development

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will host the 2020 Veeva R&D Summit Europe from 19-20 May as an online event, where more than 1,000 life sciences professionals and industry experts will gather to share best practices and connect with peers across the industry. The sixth annual event will feature more than 70 speakers from leading global pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs, including AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, LEO Pharma, and Idorsia.

The Summit's featured keynote speaker is Robin Evers, senior vice president at Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company focused on diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. He will discuss how Novo Nordisk is using unified and connected processes across R&D to speed drug development. Evers will also talk about how the life sciences industry is coming together to deliver treatments to patients amidst the current global pandemic.

This year's agenda features more than 40 breakout sessions on optimizing trial performance, advancing clinical data management, modernizing quality management, and transforming regulatory operations, including:

AstraZeneca's learnings and results from unifying clinical operations across 39 countries and streamlining overall trial execution

learnings and results from unifying clinical operations across 39 countries and streamlining overall trial execution Vertex Pharmaceuticals' best practices in making clinical data management teams more agile and cutting study build cycles from 13 weeks to four weeks

best practices in making clinical data management teams more agile and cutting study build cycles from 13 weeks to four weeks Merck KGaA's insights on their risk management approach and how it's used to drive continuous quality improvement

insights on their risk management approach and how it's used to drive continuous quality improvement Novo Nordisk's lessons learned from their regulatory transformation including challenges and best practices for streamlining regulatory operations

2020 Veeva R&D Summit, Europe is sponsored by Accenture, Base Life Sciences, Deloitte, Eagle Productivity, Epista, EY, fme, Inconsult, LPW Training, Modis, Mulesoft, NNIT, PwC, SDL, Suvoda, Syneos Health Consulting, and Valiance Partners.

Veeva Summit is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, pre-register for the virtual event, and stay up-to-date on program details at veeva.com/EUSummit.

In other news today, Veeva announced Veeva Vault Signal, the industry's first solution that seamlessly manages signals from identification through risk evaluation and mitigation. Read today's Veeva Vault Signal press release to learn more.

Veeva also announced Veeva Vault Product Surveillance, a new cloud application for medical device and diagnostics to simplify and standardize the postmarket surveillance process. Read today's Veeva Vault Product Surveillance press release to learn more.

