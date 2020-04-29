Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 29-04-2020 from 15:00 EET with an open call auction. The essential information was announced after the general meeting of shareholders. Order management will be possible at 14:50 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 15:00 EET. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.