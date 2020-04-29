

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States crossed the dreadful one million mark Wednesday, making up nearly one third of the global cases.



With more than 58,000 deaths, more Americans have died of COVID-19 than in the Vietnam War.



The pandemic has so far infected 10,12,583 people in the country, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



With an additional 2100 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the U.S death toll rose to 58,355 on Wednesday. This is a quarter of the pandemic-related deaths in the rest of the world.



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 295,106 are in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country. The number of casualties reached 22912 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 7:00 a.m. ET update on Wednesday.



The number of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus has increased to 11.



New Jersey (6442 deaths and 113856 infections), Michigan (3568 deaths, 39262 infections), Massachusetts (3153 deaths and 58302 infections), Louisiana (1801 deaths, 27286 infections), Illinois (2125 death, 48102 infections), Pennsylvania (2046 deaths, 45137 infections), California (1864 deaths, 46164 infections) Connecticut (2087 deaths, 26312 infections), Florida (1171 deaths, 32848 infections), Georgia (1036 deaths, 24923 infections) and Washington (786 deaths, 13842 infections) are some of the worst-affected states.



Addressing small business owners who have availed an emergency loan program at the White House, President Donald Trump suggested 'the worst days' of the coronavirus pandemic are over.



He later signed an executive order that requires meat processing plants to remain open.



Proposed re-convening of the Congress next week was abandoned over protests from lawmakers.



