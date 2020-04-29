

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.57 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $0.98 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.58 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $858.56 million from $780.84 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.58 Mln. vs. $5.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $858.56 Mln vs. $780.84 Mln last year.



