Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B897 ISIN: US57060D1081 Ticker-Symbol: MWI 
Tradegate
29.04.20
12:11 Uhr
412,90 Euro
+6,10
+1,50 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
409,10413,0015:12
410,00413,0015:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARKETAXESS
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC412,90+1,50 %