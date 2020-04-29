

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $74.82 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $52.52 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.7% to $168.98 million from $124.49 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $74.82 Mln. vs. $52.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $168.98 Mln vs. $124.49 Mln last year.



