Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 264.50p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.44p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---