

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) reported that its first-quarter net earnings available to common shareholders were C$240 million, an increase of C$42 million, or 21.2% from the prior year. Earnings per common share were C$0.66, up 24.5% from the previous year.



Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the company were C$352 million representing an increase of C$62 million, or 21.4%.



First quarter financial results reflect an estimated increase in sales of about C$751 million and net earnings per common share of C$0.14 related to the significant increase in initial demand for grocery and pharmacy products in March following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.



Revenue was C$11.80 billion, an increase of 10.7% from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken