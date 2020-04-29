Anzeige
29.04.2020 | 14:22
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 29

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 April 2020 was 1096.62p (ex income) 1097.70p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

29 April 2020

