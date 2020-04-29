Referring to the bulletin from Savosolar Oyj's annual general meeting, held on April 27, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 30, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SAVOS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: FI4000123096 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 29, 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: FI4000425848 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Apr 30, 2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Savosolar Oyj and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.