As of April 30, 2020, the following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Trading code New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------------- SE0013234028 NDA_HY_USA_3887 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------------- SE0013234002 NDA_HY_Europa_3886 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB