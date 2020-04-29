

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):



-Earnings: -$109.1 million in Q1 vs. $45.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.09 in Q1 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$72.1 million or -$1.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.78 per share -Revenue: $2.16 billion in Q1 vs. $2.18 billion in the same period last year.



