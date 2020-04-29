Fracking Fluid End Market Size to Reach US$ 678 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Fracking Fluid End Market by Material Type (Carbon Steel Fluid End and Stainless-Steel Fluid End), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), by Horsepower Type (2000-2500 HP and Above 2500 HP), by Design Type (Triplex and Quintuplex), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.The strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's fracking fluid end market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Fracking Fluid End Market: Highlights from the Report

Hydraulic fracturing, the technique used to produce oil and natural gas, use frac pumps to transmit fracking fluid into the wellbore. Each frac fleet uses several frac pumps. Typically, 18-20 frac pumps are used per frac fleet. These pumps consist of two major components, the power end and the fluid end. Responsible for the high-pressure injection of fluid into the well, these fluid ends are not only an essential part of the frac pumps but are also an indispensable component of the pressure pumping market. The lifespan of a fluid end decreases with the use of recycled water, advanced chemicals & slick water, and the quality of frac sand pumped through it. In general, the life of carbon steel fluid end is 250-450 hours, whereas stainless-steel fluid ends introduced in 2012 have a life three-to-four times that of carbon steel. Therefore, the fluid end market is offering attractive growth opportunities to the manufacturers, despite it accounts for only ~30% of the total pump's cost.

The year 2020 has brought up two major setbacks for the oil & gas industry: the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and COVID-19. Decline in oil prices has a major impact on the American shale industry as fracking becomes unprofitable at oil below US$ 40 per barrel. Many fracking companies, including Halliburton and Schlumberger, wrote off a large portion of their fleets due to the high number of pressure pumping supplies in the market, which led to demand and supply imbalances. EIA has estimated that the average oil price will remain at US$ 33 per barrel in 2020 and expects a recovery to US$ 46 per barrel in 2021. Considering expected oil price recovery as EIA stated along with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Stratview has projected the global fracking fluid end market to reach an estimated value of US$ 677.9 million in 2025.

Based on the material type, stainless-steel fluid end is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Also, the segment is likely to grow at a higher rate due to its corrosion-resistant property and more pumping hours as compared to carbon steel fluid end.

Based on the end-user type, the aftermarket segment not only governed the fracking fluid end market in 2019, but it is also estimated to be the faster-growing type in the coming five years. The lifespan of fluid ends is getting shorter with harsher fracking environment, larger volume of proppant used, rising pumping pressure resulting in increasing replacement of fluid ends in the existing frac pumps. While power end lasts for two years, fluid ends need to be replaced three to four times per year.

In 2019, fluid ends compatible with frac pumps of horsepower between 2000-2500 held a major share of the market.The above 2500 horsepower segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period, driven by the gradual shift in demand towards higher horsepower pumps in order to reduce the number of assets on the site while extending the parts life. For example, 11 units of 5,000 HP fracking pumps can do the job of 20 units of 2,500 HP frac pumps.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period primarily because of the presence of huge technically recoverable reserves of shale oil and gas and the presence of major fluid end manufacturers in the region. In 2019, the demand for fluid ends in the region was disrupted principally because of the focus of operators for capital discipline over growth. Despite an increase in oil prices in 2019 (WTI oil price increased from $48 to $62 with an average of $57), the land rig count in North America shrunk by 27%. E&P operators in the region started shifting their focus towards cash generation over growth, which led to an accelerated downturn in the second half of the market. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply-demand dynamics with significant lesser oil demand may reduce exploration and production expenditure in 2020.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, fluid end manufacturers, pump manufacturers, and services companies. Key fluid end manufacturers are Dragon Products Ltd., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Gardener Denver Inc., Halliburton Company, Kerr Pumps, ST9 Gas + Oil, TechnipFMC plc, The Weir Group PLC, VP Sales & Manufacturing, and VULCAN Industrial Holdings.

Some of the Key Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances in the market:

In 2017, FMC Technologies, Inc. and Technip S.A. merged and formed TechnipFMC plc. The merger led to the formation of the world's largest offshore energy services company.

In 2016, The Weir Group PLC partnered with Canyon Services Group of Canada for the deployment of Weir's SPM QEM 3000 frac pumps at its production site in Western Canada's Duvernay and Montney formations. This marked the entry of the first continuous duty frac pump in the Canadian market.

for the deployment of Weir's SPM QEM 3000 frac pumps at its production site in Duvernay and Montney formations. This marked the entry of the first continuous duty frac pump in the Canadian market. In 2015, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. acquired J-Mac Tool, Inc., the manufacturer of hydraulic fracturing pumps, power ends, fluid ends, and other pump accessories. The acquisition made the company to expand its product portfolio in the pressure pumping market.

Some of the new product launches in the market:

In 2018, Kerr Pumps launched Frac One Connect - F1X, a fluid end made from Super Stainless II material. The fluid end made from the strongest stainless-steel has been manufactured at just US$ 49,995 ; contrary to the available fluid end at US$ 62,000 .

; contrary to the available fluid end at . In 2018, Gardener Denver, Inc. launched GDNX - the next-generation fluid end technology. The stainless steel-made fluid end was designed to increase the operational service life of fluid ends used in various applications such as hydraulic fracturing and coil tubing. The fluid end is developed in a way that it lasts 3.5 times more as compared to the other fluid ends available in the market.

In 2018, ST9 Gas + Oil released its XGen fluid end for frac and well service pumps. The company developed this product in order to address fatigue and washout problems seen in the competitors' fluid end.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the fracking fluid end market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Fracking Fluid End Market, By Material Type

Carbon Steel Fluid End (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless-Steel Fluid End (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fracking Fluid End Market, By End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fracking Fluid End Market, By Horsepower Type

2000-2500 HP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Above 2500 HP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fracking Fluid End Market, By Design Type

Triplex (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Quintuplex (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fracking Fluid End Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Canada )

Europe (Country Analysis: Russia , Norway , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

