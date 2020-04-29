

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. advanced GDP data for the first quarter has been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Following the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 106.69 against the yen, 0.9744 against the franc, 1.0845 against the euro and 1.2414 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken