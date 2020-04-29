

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened to the lowest level recorded in over a decade in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 83.8 in April from 97.9 in March. This was the lowest reading recorded since October 2009.



Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -42.3 in April from -3.0 in the prior month.



The morale in construction fell to -44.5 and that in retail trade decreased to -3.3 in April.



The services confidence weakened to -49.3 in April from -1 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -41.9 in April from -7.8 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de