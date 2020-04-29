Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen BIL Danmark will be 4 May 2020 due to liquidation. After the delisting, no funds issued by Investeringsforeningen BIL Danmark are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0015762249 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BIL Danmark Danske Small Cap aktier KL A -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 4 May 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BDIDSCAKLA -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 30772 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=772737