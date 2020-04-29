Debt-saddled GCL-Poly's attempts to renegotiate $809 million of defaulted borrowings have been held up because of the coronavirus crisis unfolding in Europe, where one lender is based. Shareholders are due to vote tomorrow on a project sale which could generate $153 million of benefits.With concerns having been raised about the effects of a Covid-19 recession on solar project financing, Chinese polysilicon manufacturer and project developer GCL-Poly revealed another of the unexpected complications raised by the public health crisis, in its latest set of unaudited annual figures. The hugely indebted ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
