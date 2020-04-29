FactMR: Demand for Hair Fixative Polymers Grows Steadily; Sales Remain Impacted by COVID-19 till Outbreak Subsides, Says a New Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / The global hair fixative polymers market is anticipated to exhibit a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2019-2027), according to a market study by Fact.MR. Factors predominantly fueling the growth are the increasing emphasis on highly efficient green manufacturing, high investment capability, and increasing adoption of premium ingredients in hair styling products.

Additionally, increasing research & development activities on conditioning polymers are enabling players to expand their product portfolio. Furthermore, preference towards hair styling products among millennials is bolstering the market growth. However, the unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 is playing an adversary to the market growth.

As a result of the pandemic, consumer preferences are changing with essential commodities occupying the priority spot. Moreover, the travel restrictions and lockdowns imposed by numerous national governments are disrupting supply chains and causing difficulties for trading activities. As a result of all these factors, the hair fixative polymers market will witness a downtrend through the pandemic.

Segmental Highlights

Non-ionic polymers are expected to remain the most sought-out product type, and will witness high demand owing to their health benefits in numerous hair care products. Furthermore, the polymers find extensive applications in the production of hair gel, hair spray, and hair mousse products.

Synthetic hair fixative polymers segment, which currently reigns supremacy with over 95% of demand, the segment expected to shrink in market value by the end of the forecast period as natural hair fixative polymers gain traction among end-users, backed by their benefits.

North America and Europe remain the leading regional market for hair fixative polymers owing to high purchasing power and a large consumer base for premium hair styling products.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit significant growth on the back of increasing the purchasing power of consumers in the region's emerging economies. However, the growth may witness hindrance owing to changing consumer preferences.

Analyst's Viewpoint

"Prominent players in the market are gradually shifting towards natural and organic hair fixative polymers owing to environment-friendly operations. Moreover, the rising demand for organic and natural ingredients among consumers in the recent past is resulting in stagnant demand for synthetic hair fixative polymers across North America, Europe, and Japan. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is posing a major challenge to the market growth in the form of changing consumer demand", says the Fact.MR analyst.

Coverage:

Product type: Non-ionic polymer, cationic polymer, anionic polymer, and amphoteric polymer

Nature: Natural and synthetic

Application: hair wax, hair mousse, hair gel, hair spray and hair creams

Regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

