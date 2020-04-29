Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Wholesalers Continue to Choose TraceLink As Industry Readies for DSCSA Saleable Returns Verification Requirement

TraceLink VRS Solution Helps Customers Meet Wholesalers' Verification Requirements

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc ., the leading digital platform company for the life science supply chain, today announced continued customer adoption, with over 160 companies using its saleable returns verification solution. This, combined with major wholesale distributors communicating their verification expectations to suppliers, strongly indicates industry preparedness for the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) saleable returns verification requirement.

Customers using TraceLink's saleable returns verification solution, which includes a verification router service (VRS) and master data sharing capabilities built on its Product Information Manager network application are increasingly going live well ahead of the deadline, representing 4,300 Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINS) and half a billion unique serial numbers uploaded to TraceLink's Product Information Manager.

In November 2020, enforcement will begin for the DSCSA saleable returns verification requirement. With only six months to go, major wholesale distributors have communicated their supplier expectations, timelines, and potential consequences for suppliers that are not compliant with the upcoming deadline. With verification response testing completed with the three major wholesale distributors, TraceLink has been working with customers to begin testing individual verification processes and workflows, and successful round-trip testing with other solution providers has been completed across a variety of scenarios.

"Ensuring the safety and security of pharmaceutical products in the supply chain is of utmost importance, emphasizing the urgency for companies to comply with this deadline. Waiting any longer poses several risks; to the individual companies, to the industry and most importantly, to patient safety," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "TraceLink remains dedicated to doing everything we can to help our customers in their march toward DSCSA compliance and though there is still more work to be done, it is encouraging to see many of our customers demonstrating readiness well ahead of the deadline."

To learn more about the state of preparedness amongst the industry and understand the steps needed to ensure compliance in time for the November deadline, register for TraceLink's upcoming two part webinar series on May 12t hand May 26thhere.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the leading platform company for the life science supply chain, bringing hundreds of thousands of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations closer to their patients on its digital supply network. In today's world of unpredictable supply chain disruptions, TraceLink solutions bring the precision, agility and visibility necessary for high performance digital supply chains to thrive in a constantly evolving environment, enabling companies to ensure every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. With headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink has six global offices through North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on TraceLink, visit www.tracelink.com .

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners , Willett Advisors LLC , Vulcan Capital , Goldman Sachs , FirstMark Capital , Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital .

