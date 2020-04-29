Greater Than Launches App-to-car Unlocking; No-hardware Connection

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Greater Than, the AI-based insurtech company launches the market's first app2car (app-to-car) solution that removes the barrier of in-car hardware. The new solution seamlessly onboard and automatically connects drivers to all types of cars, which dramatically improves the user experience, as hardware devices are a hassle to consumers across the globe.

Using the company's AI-based platform Enerfy, fleets, insurance carriers, and OEMs can now offer seamless app2car onboarding in all their end-user products. By connecting drivers directly to cars without intermediate hardware, every modern vehicle, regardless of fuel type, brand, or geographical position, can get connected and enjoy the benefits of new digital services worldwide.

"As we frequently onboarding new partners with different needs on our platform, it is exciting to take a bold step forward in our offering. With the robust app2car solution and instant connection, we grandly meet the increased customer demand for hardware-free solutions. It's with great pride we're putting this incomparable product on the market right now", says Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than.

" We have brought our AI and its deep learning layers to a whole new dimension. OBD-data is from now on optional, since our AI algorithms instantly recognize the slightest change in the driving behavior, without any external hardware. A simpler client onboarding has never seen daylight before", says Anders Lindelöf, Co-Founder and CTO of Greater Than.

App2Car

With the app2car solution, drivers and other users can enjoy an exceedingly seamless one-click onboarding, making the distribution, cost, and installation of hardware redundant.

While the app2car connects automatically, it neither requires any start/stop actions, appealing to a large portion of the market.

About Greater Than

Greater Than is an AI-based insurtech company that provides AI-based real-time predictive risk insights on a driver's probability of being involved in an accident, helping insurance carriers improve and grow their motor books. Greater Than partners with insurance carriers, fleets, and automotive OEMs, and its services, products, and platforms are used worldwide. Greater Than is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se . www.greaterthan.eu

For more information contact;

Eva Voors

Head of Communications Greater Than

+46-708-884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

