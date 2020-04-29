WINCANTON PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

29 April 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Group")

Disclosure of Rights attached to Equity Shares

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 9.2.6E, Wincanton has today submitted a copy of its Articles of Association to the Financial Conduct Authority for publication. The Articles of Association set out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts: