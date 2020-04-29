Website Monitoring Company Utilizes Newswire to Help Increase Sales Leads

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / ????Looking to increase sale leads, a website monitoring company on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour look to their assigned Earned Media Strategist for guidance. As part of the Guided Tour, their strategist created a "customerized' Earned Media Advantage Plan mapping out their marketing and media communications needs. This helps keep consistency on each campaign launched.

As the website monitoring company launches and releases informative reports that companies can use during this crisis, it is a great opportunity to spread brand awareness as well as keep sales objectives in line.

Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire, said, "During this pandemic, businesses may experience downtime on their website due to the volume of people on the site at once. By having a report ready to share with other businesses, the website monitoring company is staying at the forefront of their industry, allowing other companies to know their services are readily available."

Their strategist has evaluated the field and has skillfully created a campaign to reach out to business owners and technology experts who may be in charge of these issues. In turn, the website monitoring company drives traffic to their report and their service, which increases sales leads. Having a strategist on the Guided Tour readily available to create, launch, and monitor campaigns helps the website monitoring company ease the worry of having PRs, media lists and pitches in order to launch a campaign.

"Working based on the need of our clients to help them gain the Earned Media Advantage, especially during this difficult time, is critical," said Terenzio, "We have to adjust each campaign and maximize results as much as possible."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated No. 1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of Press Releases today and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587573/Website-Monitoring-Company-Utilizes-Newswire-to-Help-Increase-Sales-Leads