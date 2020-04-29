Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Zinnia Finance DAC, a cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO) back by a diversified portfolio of Euro-denominated corporate loans.

Zinnia Finance DAC is a CLO managed by Redding Ridge Asset Management (UK) LLC (RRAM UK or the collateral manger). The CLO will have a three-year reinvestment period and the legal final maturity is 15 October 2031. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, coverage tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread, and a reinvestment overcollateralisation test.

The collateral in Zinnia Finance DAC will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2393, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B. The total portfolio par amount is €300.0 million with exposures to over 100 obligors. The portfolio is expected to be over 90% ramped at closing, with the remainder acquired before the transaction's effective date.

RRAM UK, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Redding Ridge Asset Management LLC (RRAM), which was established in 2016 by Apollo Global Credit Management, LLC (Apollo) as an independent asset management company. In managing this transaction, RRAM UK will leverage significant resources and research capabilities of the RRAM platform.

The social and economic fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will impact different corporate sectors to varying degrees but broadly, we expect intense pressure on certain cyclical and other non-defensive sectors, with the adverse effects broadening and deepening as the economic dislocation continues. To address this, KBRA considered several scenarios to assess the impact of potential credit migration due to COVID-19.

The preliminary ratings on both Class A-1 and A-2 Notes consider timely interest and ultimate principal, and the preliminary ratings on Class B, C, and D Notes consider ultimate payment of interest and principal.

KBRA analysed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology published on 13 March 2020 and the and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018.

