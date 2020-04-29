Pharm-Olam, a leading mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO) serving the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, won multiple recognitions in Life Science Leader magazine's 2020 CRO Leadership Awards.

This year marks the second consecutive year in which Pharm-Olam won CRO Leadership Awards. In 2019, the clinical research organization received awards in Compatibility, Reliability, and Quality. Building on that operational success, Pharm-Olam received awards in five of the six categories recognized by Life Science Leader.

Pharm-Olam won a 2020 CRO Leadership Award in the following categories:

Capabilities (Overall, Small Pharma)

Compatibility (Overall, Small Pharma)

Expertise (Overall, Small Pharma)

Quality (Overall, Small Pharma)

Reliability (Overall, Small Pharma)

Of the awards listed above, the clinical research organization also won a Champion designation in two core areas. Pharm-Olam scored as a 2020 CRO Leadership Award Champion in the following:

Compatibility (Overall)

Reliability (Overall)

The 2020 CRO Leadership Award Champion category is meant to recognize top-performing companies that scored an entire standard deviation or more above the weighted average in each category. CRO Leadership Award Champions excel amongst the best clinical research organizations.

Rob Davie, Chief Executive Officer, Pharm-Olam, stated: "Our team works incredibly hard for our sponsors, sites and patients. We are delighted to see their effort is appreciated and recognized by the Sponsors we support for the research we conduct."

Life Science Leader magazine and Clinical Leader leverage data collected by Industry Standard Research (ISR) to rate CROs based on performance ratings provided by the Sponsors that use their services. Respondents must have worked with the CRO on a project within the past 18 months. Over 60 CROs were identified and these companies were ranked on different performance metrics. There are more than 20 key markers used to score those organizations. To receive an award, CROs must score highly and receive a minimum number of Sponsor responses. Impartial and unbiased, this experiential research helps identify truly top-performing companies in the sector. For more about the methods used, please visit isrreports.com.

ABOUT PHARM-OLAM

Pharm-Olam is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that delivers comprehensive trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, government, and public health organizations developing small molecule, biologics, and vaccines. The CRO specializes in oncology-hematology, rare disease, allergy, autoimmune, infectious disease, and vaccines while supporting Phase I-IV studies. Founded in 1994 and currently working in 60 countries, their global team is positioned to help create a healthier world by researching new therapies and vaccines for patients in need. For more information, visit www.pharm-olam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005127/en/

Contacts:

John Colby

Exec. Director, Global Marketing Communications

713-559-5952

john.colbyiii@pharm-olam.com