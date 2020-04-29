OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its first-quarter results for 2020 on Friday 8 May, at 07:00 CEST. The audio webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CEST the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by audio webcast and audio conference only.

Aker ASA first-quarter 2020 results presentation:

Date: Friday 8 May 2020

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live audio webcast and audio conference

Language: English

To join the audio webcast:

The webcast can be followed on Aker's website www.akerasa.com or https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200508_6/

To join the audio conference:

Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:

Norway: +47 2350 0296

UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

U.S.: +1 720-543-0197

Confirmation code: 9348758

The first-quarter 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-2020-results,c3100764