The Total issued amount has been corrected. Issuer Information Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. Org. no: 621101-2420 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL 21 04 ISIN code IS0000031870 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/3.1 BD 20210428 Bonds/bills: Bond Total issued amount 1.000.000.000,- Total amount previously issued 0 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000,- Denomination in CSD 1.000.000,- Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Annuity Amortization type, if other: Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date April 30, 2020 First ordinary installment date May 28, 2020 Total number of installments 12 Installment frequency 12 Maturity date April 28, 2021 Interest rate 3,10% Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A Floating interest rate, if other: Premium N/A Simple/compound interest Simple Interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention 30E/360 Day count convention, if other Interest from date April 30, 2020 First ordinary coupon date May 28, 2020 Coupon frequency 12 Total number of coupon payments 12 If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean price Clean Price If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed No Name of index N/A --------------------- Daily index or monthly index N/A Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- Base index value N/A Index base date N/A Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, date) No Additional information No Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 30, 2020 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading April 28, 2020 Date of admission to trading April 28, 2020 Order book ID LYKILL_21_04 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond Country code IS