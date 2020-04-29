Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market landscape analysis

The changing economic and demographic characteristics are affecting the healthcare needs of patients worldwide and subsequently impacting the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Besides, increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs, tightening regulations, rising manufacturing costs, and intensifying competition are increasing challenges for active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers.

The business challenge: An active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer based out of France faced challenges in bringing new drugs to the market. Also, with R&D and certification processes becoming longer and more complicated, the client faced difficulties in getting approval for their new drugs. They wanted to understand key market penetration success factors, identify regulatory issues that may serve as a potential challenge, and assess competing technology providers. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market landscape analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing societal countermeasures are not only impacting clinical trial enrollment process but also delaying regulatory timelines for new drugs.

Our Approach:As a part of the market landscape assessment, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted detailed secondary research which involved gathering insights from industry reports, publications, discussion boards, journals, magazines, news, and other secondary sources. The engagement also involved an in-depth analysis of opportunities to deduce the optimal set of opportunities that are most attractive and best fit the client's strategic imperative.

The business impact of the engagement for the active pharmaceutical ingredients market client:

Analyzed the industry with respect to market metrics and forecasted its growth

Identified challenges associated with obtaining drug approvals from the FDA

Undertook strategic initiatives to get drug approvals faster

Selected the right packaging materials for their drugs and reduced instances of repacking

Gained 13% market share in its new drug category within one year

Achieved savings of over $4.8 million



