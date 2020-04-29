SYNCHRONIUM(R) to Launch SynchroBit Hybrid Exchange on 1st May 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / The wait of our users is almost over now! SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange, a project of SYNCHRONIUM®, a UK based company, is all set to be launched on 1st May 2020.

Users will now be able to experience an exchange which is capable of handling 1,000,000 TX per second (which means every TX takes a 40 billionth of a second to take place) and +200,000 order matching per second, which is 25 times more than most of existing exchanges in the market.

SynchroBit™ aims to make digital assets trading much easier, faster, smarter, cheaper, and better for both rookies and professionals.

About SynchroBit™

Most of us have heard about hybrid exchanges and most people have a simple definition for that which says: "A hybrid exchange is not a centralized exchange (CEX) that keeps the private keys and has a central escrow (which is variable against hacker attacks), nor a decentralized exchange (DEX) which doesn't keep private keys and users funds, while it's slow due to the scalability issues on most of the public blockchains like Ethereum.

But SynchroBit™ is here to improve this public implication. SynchroBit™ is a hybrid exchange that benefits from hybrid blockchain technology. It has the best mixture of both types of exchanges, but also has major differences which make it a totally different type of exchange that is much faster, smarter, easier, cheaper, and better than ever!"

SynchroBit™ is the world's first Multipurpose Hybrid P2P Digital Assets Trading Platform, one of the Omni Projects of SYNCHRONIUM™ designed based on its hybrid blockchain, the SynchroNet™, and hybrid multi-blockchain distributed ledger framework, the SynchroLedger™ which allows the trading of all kinds of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, precious metals, energy, and commodities with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange offers innovative solutions for both newcomers and professional traders, including binary trading, options, margin trading, futures, and many more.

The SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange is one of the major projects of the financial module of the fully integratable SynchroSphere® blockchain ecosystem, which provides an economic backbone to other projects and modules of the ecosystem. Some of the platform frameworks include communications modules, wallet, payment and invoicing systems, along with account management, fleet management, and supply chain solutions. Together these modules will create a seamless customer experience and provide the users with a highly accurate and secure business environment based on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange is going to be launched in the market to offer solutions to an extensive range of problems in the cryptocurrency and digital assets trading industry.

You can also trade SynchroBitcoin (SNB) on SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange, its official currency which plays the role of the native monetary system of the platform. SNB is an ERC-20 based currency with leading-edge smart contract functions that enables the holders to benefit from its functionalities on all SYNCHRONIUM® upcoming platforms. Due to its extended functionalities on SynchroBit™ platform and its integrations with the other partner platforms, the demand for SynchroBitcoin (SNB) is increasing. The current price of SNB is around $ 0.25 with a 24 hour trading volume of $7,312,849 as per CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) is accepted by a wide range of partner exchanges including LiveCoin, CoinsBit, WhiteBit, Cat.ex, and many more which are among the reputable exchanges in the market with high liquidity and volumes. SynchroBitcoin as the native monetary system of SynchroBit™ and SynchroSphere™ provides the users with a zero trading fee opportunity to trade almost all kinds of other cryptocurrencies without any hidden fee.

With the successful completion of ICOs and IEOs campaigns, SynchroBit™ has become a renowned exchange in the crypto market. Many users are joining our community and it's our pleasure to see the trust and support our users shower upon us.

