The global microbiome sequencing services market is expected to grow by USD 914.65 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Analysis Report by End-users (Pharmaceutical and biological companies, Research and academic institutes, and Direct-to-consumer service providers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growth in microbiome-centered therapeutic developments. In addition, the increasing focus on laboratory accreditations is anticipated to boost the growth of the microbiome sequencing services market.

The use of sequencing technologies is enabling researchers to determine changes in microbial concentration, identify novel species, and detect the presence of pathogens. Also, specific information on rRNA codes helps researchers to develop emerging therapeutic targets such as intestinal microbiota. Besides, there are about 100 active microbiome-centered therapeutics programs across various stages of clinical developments. This has increased the demand for generating, scaling, and reproducing massive amounts of phenotypic information. Moreover, the rising number of microbiome-centered therapeutic development studies and increasing R&D efforts by therapeutic developers have increased the demand for microbiome sequencing services. These factors are driving the growth of the global microbiome sequencing services market.

Major Five Microbiome Sequencing Services Companies:

BaseClear BV

BaseClear BV operates its business through segments such as Lab products and Services. The company offers microbiome analysis and microbial strain characterization services.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through the In vitro diagnostics segment. The company offers DNA sequencing as one approach to identifying unknown pathogenic and spoilage organisms through its subsidiary Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc. operates its business through segments such as Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences. The company offers a range of metagenomics solutions ranging from targeted assays (16S for prokaryotes and ITS2 for fungi) to whole genome analysis through its subsidiary Genewiz.

Clinical Microbiomics AS

Clinical Microbiomics AS operates its business through segments such as Shotgun metagenomics, 16S microbiome analysis, Large-scale microbiome studies, Custom-tailored microbiome analysis, Microbiome analysis for clinical studies, Pre-clinical experiments, and Bioinformatics and biostatistics. The company offers 16S rDNA amplicon sequencing services.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE operates its business through segments such as Western Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company offers INVIEW Microbiome Profiling 3.0 and INVIEW Microbiome High Specificity solutions for microbial profiling.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Millions, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research and academic institutes

Direct-to-consumer service providers

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Millions, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

