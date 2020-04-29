Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On April 22, 2020, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 2,720,728 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting rights in Ontex on April 17, 2020 to 3.30%.
On April 24, 2020, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, it has crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 22, 2020.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
Date of Notifications: April 22, 2020 and April 24, 2020
Date Thresholds Crossed: April 17, 2020 and April 22, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of April 22, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
0
0.00%
Goldman Sachs International
12,609
0.02%
Goldman Sachs Co. LLC
815
0.00%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
15,699
0.02%
TOTAL
29,123
0.04%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Goldman Sachs International
Securities Lending
Open
2,691,559
3.27%
physical
Goldman Sachs Co. LLC
Swap
23/11/2020
46
0.00%
cash
TOTAL
2,691,605
3.27%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
2,720,728
3.30%
Notification of April 24, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
0
Goldman Sachs International
12,609
Goldman Sachs Co. LLC
815
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
15,699
TOTAL
29,123
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of controlled undertakings
- GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP UK LIMITED WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) L.L.C. WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
- GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. IS CONTROLLED BY GSAM HOLDINGS LLC WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
- GOLDMAN SACHS CO. LLC IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005585/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com