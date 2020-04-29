Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On April 22, 2020, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 2,720,728 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting rights in Ontex on April 17, 2020 to 3.30%.

On April 24, 2020, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, it has crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 22, 2020.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Date of Notifications: April 22, 2020 and April 24, 2020

Date Thresholds Crossed: April 17, 2020 and April 22, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of April 22, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 0 0.00% Goldman Sachs International 12,609 0.02% Goldman Sachs Co. LLC 815 0.00% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 15,699 0.02% TOTAL 29,123 0.04%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Goldman Sachs International Securities Lending Open 2,691,559 3.27% physical Goldman Sachs Co. LLC Swap 23/11/2020 46 0.00% cash TOTAL 2,691,605 3.27%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,720,728 3.30%

Notification of April 24, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 0 Goldman Sachs International 12,609 Goldman Sachs Co. LLC 815 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 15,699 TOTAL 29,123

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Chain of controlled undertakings

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP UK LIMITED WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) L.L.C. WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. IS CONTROLLED BY GSAM HOLDINGS LLC WHICH IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

GOLDMAN SACHS CO. LLC IS CONTROLLED BY THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005585/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com