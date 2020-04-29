PRESS RELEASE

Airtel Xstream app exceeds 1.5 billion multi-DRM licenses served from the NAGRA Security Services Platform

The milestone demonstrates Airtel Xstream's ability to seamlessly scale and manage the massive surge in demand for premium digital content in India

NAGRA Multi-DRM is served by the cloud-based NAGRA Security Services Platform to secure Airtel Xstream streaming services on consumer devices

The NAGRA Security Services Platform reduces complexity by managing all devices via one unified platform whilst ensuring best-of-breed security overall

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 29th, 2020 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that has exceeded 1.5 billion multi-DRM licenses served by the cloud-based NAGRA Security Services Platform (NAGRA cloud.SSP) for the Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Xstream is the digital entertainment platform of Bharti Airtel, India's largest integrated telecom company. Built as an India-first video network for premium digital content, Airtel Xstream offers more than 10,000 shows and movies, and 350 live TV channels.

Airtel (through its subsidiary Wynk) selected the NAGRA platform and its multi-DRM solution in September 2019 to secure video streaming content on the Airtel Xstream app. This milestone marks a record number of multi-DRM licenses served by NAGRA cloud.SSP.

"Our mission is to be India's preferred destination for premium digital content. Given the massive surge in consumption of digital content in India, we need to enable secure delivery of content at scale. We are very pleased with the performance and scalability of NAGRA cloud.SSP and with NAGRA's support which has ensured we've met this objective" said Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer at Wynk.

"We congratulate Airtel Xstream on the impressive growth of their service and are privileged to be a part of this achievement", commented Nancy Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer, DTV, and Executive Vice President Kudelski Group. "This exciting milestone is a clear demonstration of how the right solutions can help reduce complexity and seamlessly scale and react to the needs of consumers so they can access and enjoy the content they love on any device, whenever they want - and in a highly secure environment."

NAGRA Multi-DRM is a key component of the NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP), an advanced, flexible and modular security platform that allows pay-TV operators to manage all types of devices via one unified platform while ensuring best-of-breed security overall. NAGRA Multi-DRM supports the main industry device and browser platform DRMs with PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay, as well as NAGRA's proprietary DRM, NAGRA PRM.

NAGRA cloud.SSP can be deployed in an operator's private cloud environment or as a SaaS offering via the public cloud. In addition to CAS and multi-DRM enablement, it can manage concurrent sessions, device authentication, forensic watermarking, anti-piracy services and other important aspects of a pay-TV operator's service without having to resort to additional third-party solutions. It also provides the flexibility to introduce new service modules as operators advance in their go-to-market strategy.

