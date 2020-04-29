Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1824 ISIN: INE397D01016 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUDELSKI
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD--
KUDELSKI SA3,240+1,25 %