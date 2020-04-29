The global vaccines market is expected to grow by USD 13.81 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%. Request free sample pages

Read the 160-page report with TOC on "Vaccines Market Analysis Report by Type (Prophylactic vaccines and Therapeutic vaccines) Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines. In addition, the development of nanoparticle vaccines is anticipated to boost the growth of the vaccines market.

Researchers are continuously developing vaccines to fight emerging new pathogens and re-emerging old pathogens. As a result, they are selecting and using suitable adjuvants that are crucial in enhancing the vaccine potency. Adjuvants such as immunologic adjuvants improve the humoral and cell-mediated immune response to vaccine antigens. Thus, the increasing use of adjuvants for developing high-efficacy vaccines is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Vaccines Companies:

Bavarian Nordic AS

Bavarian Nordic AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under the Pharmaceuticals segment. The company offers IMVAMUNE/IMVANEX, which is an MVA-BN non-replicating smallpox vaccine.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company develops vaccines such as AFLURIA, FLUCELVAX, FLUAD, and FLUCELVAX TETRA.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the Pharmaceuticals business segment. The company develops vaccines such as ACAM2000, BioThrax, VAXCHORA, and Vivotif.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers vaccines such as Ambirix, BEXSERO, BOOSTRIX, and CERVARIX.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Biopharmaceuticals business segment. The company offers vaccines such as VGX-3100 and PENNVAX-GP.

Vaccines Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Prophylactic vaccines

Therapeutic vaccines

Vaccines Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

