WKN: A28R15 ISIN: FR0013476090 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2020 | 18:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The RCI Banque group "2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT" is now available on the website www.rcibs.com

The RCI Banque group "2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT" is now available on the website www.rcibs.com

April 29th, 2020

RCI Banque: "2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT"

The RCI Banque "2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT" is now available on the website www.rcibs.comand on the AMF website.

Attachment

  • Communiqué Publication Rapport Financier Annuel RCI 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ece0006-16da-4fb2-b0ed-fefc44e8e0a7)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)