NOTICE 29 APRIL 2020 SHARES SAVOSOLAR OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, ISIN CODE CHANGE AND DIRECTED ISSUE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Savosolar Oyj shares will be changed from ISIN code FI4000123096 to FI4000425848. In the same time, the company will issue new company shares without consideration so that the number of shares per each book-entry account owned by the shareholders of the company is divisible by the number 100. The maximum quantity of company's own shares transferred by the company shall be 99 shares multiplied by the number of such book-entry accounts on the Transaction Day, on which the company's shares are held, and which are owned by the shareholders of the company. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 30 April 2020 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register. Identifiers as of 30 April 2020: Trading code: SAVOH New ISIN code: FI4000425848 Orderbook id: 108330 Number of shares: 19 345 759 The orderbook SAVOH (id 108330) will be flushed 29 April 2020 after trading. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260