joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic minimally-invasive spinal surgery, held its first online global symposium, "Endoscopic Spine Surgery Indications, Technology and Limitations", at its headquarters in the Training and Education Center (TEC) in Karlsruhe-Germany, on April 24-25, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005694/en/

Participants at the joimax Online Endoscopic Spine Symposium (Photo: Business Wire)

In view of the coronavirus restrictions introduced by many governments, in March, joimax began holding weekly webinars, in partnership with key surgeons, to demonstrate the latest endoscopic techniques. The training sessions culminated with a two-day Symposium, full of live discussions and video demonstrations, scheduled during Western and Eastern time zones.

On April 24, joimax Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries, moderated a panel with faculty members Ralf Wagner, MD (Ligamenta Spine Center Frankfurt-Germany) and Christoph Hofstetter, MD, PhD (University of Washington Medicine, Neurosurgery Department, Seattle/USA). The following day, faculty member, Junseok Bae, MD (President of Wooridul Spine Hospital Seoul, South Korea), joined the panel.

On both days, the agenda included a theoretical part focused on transforaminal and interlaminar indications, and the general possibilities of endoscopy from lumbar to thoracic to cervical, as well as a hands-on lab portion. In the wet lab, Dr. Ralf Wagner demonstrated the joimax product application of TESSYS and iLESSYS in specific indications. Moreover, there were presentations of Intracs em , the first electromagnetic system for endoscopic spine applications that can navigate instruments directly at the tip. This navigation system combines lateral and AP images of the C-arm with CT scan, providing surgeons with most accurate views of the target region.

The Symposium also featured special guests: Dr. Menno Iprenburg (Iprenburg Spine Clinic, Veenhuizen, Netherlands) and Prof. Alastair Gibson (The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Scotland); both board members of ESPINEA Academy, who gave their valued input, based on their long-lasting experience.

"This is the future of digital education and a great way to virtually meet and learn," stated Dr. Iprenburg. Prof. Gibson added, "Excellent Symposium; it couldn't get any better".

The Symposium marked a major milestone, with 430 participants. Surgeons from all over the world joined this unique online education program and stimulating Q&A session.

When safe, joimax will transition back to on-site workshops and trainings, but in the meantime, will continue with its attention-grabbing online webinars.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005694/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Germany:

joimax GmbH

Tatjana Elschnig

Tatjana.Elschnig@joimax.com

0049-721-25514-0

Press Contact USA:

joimax Inc.

Emily Campbell

emily.campbell@joimaxusa.com

001-949-859-3472