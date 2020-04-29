SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2020

Approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (*)

Approval of the allocation of the loss for the year

Rome, 29 April 2020 - It is hereby announced that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("SEIF" or "Company"), media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, has been convened in ordinary session today, resolving to (i) approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors on March 31, 2020 and already announced in a press release on the same day and (ii) carry forward the loss for the year, equal to € 1,492,384.

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF commented: "In a context of deep evolution, we believe that in the publishing sector only those who will be able to transform themselves will grow; to stop investing in diversification and in digitalization would mean not keeping up with the times and exposing ourselves to the risk of contraction. For this reason, in 2019 the company has invested more than double of the equity raised in IPO, also at the expense of the marginality, in the implementation of the development projects outlined in the three-year industrial plan".

The documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, provided for by current regulations, will be made available to the public at the registered office and will also be available for consultation in the Investor Relations section of the website www.seif-spa.it, within the terms required by the law.

In compliance with the COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) health emergency containment measures issued by the competent Authorities, the public is asked to avoid access to the company's registered office for the acquisition of the documentation in question until such measures will no longer be in force.

(*) For further information, please refer to the press release dated 31 March 2020.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information



Press Office

Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

Tel: 02.70006237

Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it,

sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it

giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it



Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613

Stefano Bellavita

mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l3BsYsabYm6Ul5puaMhobJdmZmxlm5WUmGSexWpqlZ6acG9jxmiUbpacZm9kl2hp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63233-seif_cos_eng_29042020.pdf