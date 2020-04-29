Anzeige
WKN: A0M8B9 ISIN: CH0034476959 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2020 | 19:17
ENR Russia Invest SA announces end first quarter 2020 net asset value per share

Press Release

Geneva, 29 April 2020

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES END FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

At 31 March 2020, the unaudited ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value was CHF 14.65 per outstanding share.Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626
ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch


Attachment

  • 2020 Q1 NAV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ad706fd-b8b7-4bc3-9d00-acf9febd3c8a)
