Geneva, 29 April 2020

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES END FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

At 31 March 2020, the unaudited ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value was CHF 14.65 per outstanding share.Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

