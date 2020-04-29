Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest competitive intelligence engagement for a specialty chemicals company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005719/en/

A specialty chemicals company based out of Central Europe wanted to keep pace with the market trends and make smarter decisions through a systematic synthesis of market and competitive information. Their existing information was limited in scope and lacked external market perspectives, such as information about competitors, their price offerings, and the factors influencing vendor selection. As such, they chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client also wanted to identify the hidden opportunities in the market and differentiate their offerings. Besides, the client wanted to understand how their competitors addressed supply chain challenges.

Other key challenges faced by the client include:

Lack of understanding of rapidly changing product portfolios

Lack of visibility into demand patterns in the market

Lack of insights into competitors' pricing strategies

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for businesses worldwide and the specialty chemical sector is hardly an exception. We can help you to tackle the business impacts of COVID-19 and ensure business continuity. RFP here.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence analysis comprised of:

Competitor analysis engagement to analyze competitors' product offerings, key capabilities, customers, and marketing initiatives

Competitive pricing analysis to analyze the different pricing models

Demand management study to analyze the factors impacting the specialty chemicals demand and integrate supply-demand planning

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with that of their competitors

The competitive intelligence solution helped the specialty chemicals market client to:

Gather comprehensive insights into their competitors

Develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Keep up with the changing product portfolios and differentiate their product offerings

Understand areas where they performed well and lacked in comparison to their competitors

Identify lucrative business opportunities

Better plan production and inventory

Uncover profitable opportunities in the market

Increase market share by 27%

For more intelligence on the impact of COVID-19 across industries, contact us here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005719/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us