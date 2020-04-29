

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK), a French multinational aircraft engine, rocket engine, aerospace-component and defense company, Wednesday reported adjusted revenues for the first-quarter of 2020 of 5.38 billion euros, down 6.9% from 5.78 billion euros.



Consolidated revenue was 5.49 billion euros in the first quarter. Organic growth dropped 8.8% in the first quarter mainly driven by Propulsion and Aircraft Interiors.



CEO Philippe Petitcolin said, 'Over the past year, Safran has successfully managed the impact of the 737MAX crisis. The situation we are facing today is of a different order of magnitude, although it remains difficult, at this point, to measure precisely its far-reaching consequences.'



