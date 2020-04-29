ABIVAX: Abivax Postpones the Publication of the Yearly Universal Registration Document ('URD')

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today postponed the release of its yearly "Universal Registration Document 2020 (URD)" due to technical reasons caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is carrying out an in-depth analysis of potential risks, as well as newly emerging opportunities, considering the recent COVID-19 related developments. In order to be able to provide a complete Company update, the universal registration document will be released by the end of May at the latest in accordance with the exceptional regulatory guidelines relating to COVID-19.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Finance

Didier Blondel

didier.blondel@abivax.com

+33 1 53 83 08 41 Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63 Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254 Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 1 56 88 11 22 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document de Référence). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: Abivax SA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587618/Abivax-Postpones-the-Publication-of-the-YearlyUniversal-Registration-Document-URD