

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $10.75 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $8.81 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $35.02 billion from $30.57 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $10.75 Bln. vs. $8.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $35.02 Bln vs. $30.57 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken