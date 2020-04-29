

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $468 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $553 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1015 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $5.21 billion from $4.88 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1015 Mln. vs. $932 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $5.21 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.4 - $5.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken