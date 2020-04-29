

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $603 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $674 million or $2.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 76.7% to $1.52 billion from $0.86 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $674 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.56 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 to 5.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken