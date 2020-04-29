Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RGRJ ISIN: CA94354B1004 Ticker-Symbol: 776 
Stuttgart
29.04.20
17:21 Uhr
0,023 Euro
+0,001
+2,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC0,023+2,22 %