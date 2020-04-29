Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887674 ISIN: US2644115055 Ticker-Symbol: DUR 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
19:55 Uhr
33,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,19 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40032,80029.04.
32,60032,80029.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE REALTY
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION33,200-1,19 %