

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $19.46 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $44.55 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $123.93 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $226.37 million from $264.93 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $123.93 Mln. vs. $120.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $226.37 Mln vs. $264.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.41 to $1.51



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUKE REALTY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de