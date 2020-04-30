Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940990 ISIN: US87305R1095 Ticker-Symbol: TT1 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
08:07 Uhr
10,000 Euro
-0,400
-3,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60010,80029.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TTM TECHNOLOGIES
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC10,000-3,85 %