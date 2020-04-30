

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TTM Technologies (TTMI):



-Earnings: -$1.17 million in Q1 vs. -$3.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $19.60 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $497.65 million in Q1 vs. $536.44 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.11 - $0.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 - $560 Mln



