The sinus dilation devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over about 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005766/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analysis Report by Application (Standalone sinus dilation and hybrid sinus dilation), Product (Balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents, and surgical instruments.), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-sinus-dilation-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis. In addition, the benefits of balloon sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries are anticipated to boost the growth of the sinus dilation devices market.

Every year, about 1.5% to 4% of the global population is affected by sinusitis. It is more prevalent in adults than in children. For instance, in the US, viral sinus infections affect 9 out of 10 medical cases in adults and 5-7 out of 10 cases in children. Although it is not a life-threatening disease, most patients are not able to achieve complete control over the symptoms even with surgical intervention. Also, patients with chronic sinusitis may become resistant to medications such as decongestants, nasal steroids, and antibiotics over time. These factors are increasing the adoption of sinus dilation devices, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sinus Dilation Devices Market Companies:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers products such as Coakley Antrum Curette Large Strong Curve.

Dalent LLC

Dalent LLC operates its business through the Sinusleeve Balloon segment. The company offers products such as Sinusleeve Balloon.

Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers products such as PROPEL Sinus Implant.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers products such as INSPIRA AIR Balloon Dilation System.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as HUMAN MEDICINE, INDUSTRIAL, and VETERINARY MEDICINE. The company offers products such as C-HUB II.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Standalone sinus dilation

Hybrid sinus dilation

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Balloon sinus dilation devices

Endoscopes

Sinus stents

Surgical instruments

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Sinusitis Drugs Market Global sinusitis drugs market by product (steroid nasal sprays, antibiotics, decongestants, and other drugs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global ENT Disorder Treatment Market Global ENT disorder treatment market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and indication (rhinitis, sinusitis, otitis media, and tonsillitis).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005766/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/