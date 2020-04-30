Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911443 ISIN: US9113631090 Ticker-Symbol: UR3 
Tradegate
29.04.20
18:48 Uhr
115,22 Euro
+7,48
+6,94 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,52117,9429.04.
117,08117,8429.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED RENTALS
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED RENTALS INC115,22+6,94 %